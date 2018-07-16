Royals and Sporting KC Marathons air all day Thursday on FSKC

It’s the Royals and Sporting Kansas City all day Thursday on FOX Sports Kansas City.

FSKC will replay five of the best Royals games and four of the top Sporting KC matches of the first half of their 2018 seasons on Thursday, July 19.

The midseason marathons can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest in the Royals and Sporting KC TV footprints, including DirecTV channel 671 and Dish 418 or 412-08. They will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.

Royals Midseason Marathon

Thursday, July 19, on FOX Sports Kansas City (times Central)

7 a.m. April 9 vs. Seattle Royals rout M’s behind Jake Junis on cold night at The K. 9 a.m. May 18 vs. New York Yankees Royals stop hot Yankees squad. 11 a.m. April 22 at Detroit Abraham Almonte grand slam, Mike Moustakas three-run homer ignite Royals comeback. 1 p.m. May 1 at Boston Alex Gordon ties it in ninth, Jorge Soler wins it in 13th. 3 p.m. May 8 at Baltimore Royals score 10 runs in first en route to 15-7 win.

Sporting KC Midseason Marathon

Thursday, July 19 on FOX Sports Kansas City (times Central)

6 p.m. April 20 vs. Vancouver Johnny Russell nets hat trick in 6-0 win. 8 p.m. June 23 vs. Houston Sporting KC stages remarkable comeback. 10 p.m. March 10 at Chicago Sporting KC scores in 83rd and 86th minutes for 4-3 road win. 12 a.m. May 9 at Atlanta Sporting KC takes battle of two of MLS’ best.

Note: Games are edited to a two-hour window.