Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City announce 2019 television schedule

The Kansas City Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City today announced a 161-game regular-season television schedule for the 2019 season. The only game that won’t be broadcast on FSKC is the June 13 contest vs. Detroit at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., which will be televised by ESPN.

The Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City are entering the 12th season of an agreement in which FOX Sports Kansas City is the exclusive regional television home of Royals baseball. The 161-game regular-season television schedule features 81 road games and 80 games from Kauffman Stadium. Every game on FOX Sports Kansas City will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, Price Chopper Royals Live, and followed by the Boulevard Royals Live postgame show. Both the pre and postgame shows at Kauffman Stadium will take place from FOX Sports Kansas City’s set on the left field concourse adjacent to the Royals’ Hall of Fame.

FOX Sports Kansas City will also televise 10 Spring Training games. FSKC’s Cactus League TV slate will start Saturday, March 9, when the Royals visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz. FSKC will also look back at some of the top games and moments of 2018 in Royals Rewind, three 30-minute shows that premiere Friday, Feb. 15, and look ahead to the season in Royals Warmup, which airs in March.

Regular-season coverage will begin when FSKC airs Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, from Kauffman Stadium vs. the Chicago White Sox at 3:15 p.m. Kansas City time. Live coverage of the opener on FSKC will begin at 2 p.m. with an expanded pregame show.

All Royals telecasts on FOX Sports Kansas City will also be streamed on FOX Sports digital platforms.

Ryan Lefebvre, in his 21st season, will call the majority of regular-season games for FSKC, and Steve Physioc will provide the play-by-play on the remaining games. Rex Hudler will return for his eighth season as the analyst, and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will provide analysis throughout the season on Royals Live with host Joel Goldberg.

Click HERE for the complete season schedule with telecasts. All game times and the TV schedule are subject to change.