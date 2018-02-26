Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City announce 2018 TV schedule

The Kansas City Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City on Monday announced a 155-game regular-season television schedule for the 2018 season. In addition, seven games will air on FS1 and FOX as part of Major League Baseball’s national television schedule.

The Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City are entering the 11th season of an agreement in which FOX Sports Kansas City is the exclusive regional television home of Royals baseball. The 155-game regular-season television schedule features 78 road games and 77 games from Kauffman Stadium.

Every game on FOX Sports Kansas City will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, Price Chopper Royals Live, and followed by the Boulevard Royals Live postgame show. Both the pre and postgame shows at Kauffman Stadium will take place from FOX Sports Kansas City’s set on the left field concourse adjacent to the Royals’ Hall of Fame.

FOX Sports Kansas City will also televise 10 spring training games. FSKC’s Cactus League TV slate will start Friday, March 2, when the Royals visit the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Ariz.

Regular-season coverage will begin when FSKC airs Opening Day on Thursday, March 29, from Kauffman Stadium vs. the Chicago White Sox at 3 p.m. Kansas City time.

All Royals telecasts on FOX Sports Kansas City, FS1 and FOX will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com, available to customers of pay-television providers that carry FOX Sports Kansas City.

Ryan Lefebvre, in his 20th season, will call the majority of regular-season games for FSKC and Steve Physioc will provide the play-by-play on the remaining games. Rex Hudler will return for his seventh season as the analyst, and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will provide analysis throughout the season on Royals Live with host Joel Goldberg.

The complete season schedule with telecasts is below. All game times and the TV schedule are subject to change.

Schedule for Kansas City, Kansas and Nebraska

Schedule for Mid-Missouri and Iowa