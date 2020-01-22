More Gordo: Royals, Alex Gordon agree on one-year deal

It’s not over for Alex Gordon.

After heading into the offseason uncertain about whether he’d keep playing, the Royals‘ multi-Gold Glove left fielder and franchise icon has signed a one-year contract for the 2020 season, the team announced Wednesday.

With seven Gold Gloves on his mantel, including one for the 2019 season, Gordon is widely recognized as one of the best defensive players in baseball. He also won a Platinum Glove, awarded to the best defensive player overall, in 2014. His 98 career outfield assists are tied for the most in the major leagues since he moved from third base to the outfield in 2010.

Gordon, 35, made just one error in 146 games in the outfield last season, earned seven outfield assists and produced his usual array of dazzling catches.

He also had a solid year at the plate, batting .266 with 31 doubles, 13 home runs, 76 RBIs and an American League-high 19 hit by pitches.

Gordon has spent his entire 13-year big-league career with the Royals. Only two position players, George Brett (21) and Frank White (18), have played more years with Kansas City. He ranks among the club’s all-time top 10 in several categories, including first in hit by pitches (118), third in walks (666), fourth in homers (186), fifth in doubles (353) and sixth in hits (1,609), runs scored (852) and RBIs (738).

In a corresponding move, right-hander Heath Fillmyer was designated for assignment.