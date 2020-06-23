Royals agree to terms with 13 players, including all six draft picks

The Kansas City Royals and 13 players, including all six draft picks, have agreed to contract terms, the team announced Tuesday.

The draft picks now under contract:

• Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M, first round (No. 4 overall)

• Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor, Competitive Balance Round A (No. 32 overall)

• Ben Hernandez, RHP, De La Salle Institute (Ill.), second round (No. 41 overall)

• Tyler Gentry, OF, Alabama , third round (No. 76 overall)

• Christian Chamberlain, LHP, Oregon State, fourth round (No. 105 overall)

• Will Klein, RHP, Eastern Illinois, fifth round (No. 135 overall)

The seven undrafted free agents who agreed to terms:

• AJ Block, LHP, Washington State

• Tucker Bradley, OF, Georgia

• Kale Emshoff, C, Arkansas-Little Rock

• Saul Garza, C, LSU

• John McMillon, RHP, Texas Tech

• Matt Schmidt, IF, Michigan

• Chase Wallace, RHP, Tennessee