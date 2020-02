Nine more Kansas City Royals are under contract for the 2020 season.

The Royals announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with pitchers Scott Blewett, Carlos Hernandez, Tim Hill, Jakob Junis, Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer, infielder Adalberto Mondesi, infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier and outfielder Bubba Starling.

Eight Royals remain unsigned for the season.