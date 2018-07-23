Royals add Goodwin to roster, option Torres to Triple-A

Brian Goodwin had 65 at-bats with the Nationals this season before being obtained by Kansas City.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Brian Goodwin will be in uniform for the Royals when they host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Goodwin, who was obtained from Washington in a trade Sunday, will take the roster spot of infielder Ramón Torres, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Goodwin batted .200 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and nine runs in 65 at-bats with the Nationals this season.

 