Royals add Goodwin to roster, option Torres to Triple-A

Outfielder Brian Goodwin will be in uniform for the Royals when they host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Goodwin, who was obtained from Washington in a trade Sunday, will take the roster spot of infielder Ramón Torres, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Goodwin batted .200 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and nine runs in 65 at-bats with the Nationals this season.