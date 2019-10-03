Royals’ Mondesi undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi‘s 2019 season came to a slightly early end last month when he re-aggravated a shoulder injury that had previously caused him to miss six weeks. On Wednesday, he had the injury surgically repaired.

Mondesi exits the game after injuring what appears to be his shoulder on an attempted diving stop. Not good. pic.twitter.com/OFa7zAH3iD — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) September 22, 2019

The Royals announced Thursday that Mondesi underwent a successful left shoulder labral repair in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. The 24-year-old Mondesi suffered the injury while diving for a ball in the first inning of Kansas City’s September 22 game against the Twins.

The Royals are hopeful that Mondesi could be ready by Opening Day next season.