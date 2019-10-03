Royals’ Mondesi undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi‘s 2019 season came to a slightly early end last month when he re-aggravated a shoulder injury that had previously caused him to miss six weeks. On Wednesday, he had the injury surgically repaired.

The Royals announced Thursday that Mondesi underwent a successful left shoulder labral repair in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. The 24-year-old Mondesi suffered the injury while diving for a ball in the first inning of Kansas City’s September 22 game against the Twins.

The Royals are hopeful that Mondesi could be ready by Opening Day next season.