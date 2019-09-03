Royals activate Jesse Hahn, purchase three more contracts from Omaha

The Kansas City Royals will have four more players, including veteran pitcher Jesse Hahn, at their disposal when they host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Royals announced Tuesday that Hahn, who was obtained from Oakland before the 2018 season but has yet to pitch for Kansas City, has been returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day injured list. The veteran right-hander missed all of the 2018 season and all of this season to date with elbow problems that led to Tommy John surgery.

Hahn made four injury rehab appearances (three starts) prior to his reinstatement, going 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings with Class A Wilmington and Surprise in the rookie league.

Hahn, 30, has an 18-20 record with a 4.19 ERA in 53 career games (50 starts) with San Diego and Oakland.

The team also selected the contracts of first baseman Ryan McBroom, infielder/outfielder Erick Mejia and left-hander Gabe Speier from Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals acquired McBroom, who is starting at first base against Detroit on Tuesday night, from the Yankees organization Saturday. He batted .315 with 26 home runs, 66 RBIs and 87 runs for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre this season.

The club also added Tony Pena Jr., who manages its Arizona Rookie League team, to the major league staff for the rest of the season.