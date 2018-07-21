Royals activate Junis from DL, DFA Romero

The Kansas City Royals have had to piece things together in the starting rotation over the past few weeks, but they’ll get back one of their key contributors for Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

The Royals activated right-handed starter Jakob Junis from the 10-day disabled list prior to his start Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium. Junis, who has a 5.13 ERA with 92 strikeouts and 28 walks in 101 2/3 innings this season, had been on the DL since July 8 with lower back inflammation.

To make room for Junis on the 25-man roster, the Royals designated left-handed reliever Enny Romero for assignment. The 27-year-old Romero was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 6 and made just four appearances in a Royals uniform. Over four innings, he posted a 20.25 ERA with 10 strikeouts and six walks.