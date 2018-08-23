Royals activate Duffy from DL, send Sparkman to Omaha

Danny Duffy not only was activated Thursday, he’ll be starting for the Royals when they conclude their four-game series at Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Duffy had been on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement since Aug. 13. The left-hander is 7-11 with a 4.90 ERA in 25 starts this season.

In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned pitcher Glenn Sparkman to Triple-A Omaha. The right-hander had been recalled from the Storm Chasers when Duffy went on the DL.

In an earlier stint with the club, Sparkman made eight relief appearances this season. He made two starts while Duffy was out, going 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA and eight strikeouts over eight innings.