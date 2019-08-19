Royals’ 32-game spring schedule to open Feb. 22, 2020

The Kansas City Royals will open their 2020 spring training schedule Feb. 22, the team announced Monday.

The Royals will play 32 exhibition games, including their Cactus League opener in Tempe against the Los Angeles Angels and their first home game a day later, against Cleveland on Feb. 23.

The team will wrap up Cactus League play March 21 against Texas, then travel to Milwaukee to play two exhibition games against the Brewers on March 23-24.

The Royals then get a day off before their regular-season opener March 26 at the Chicago White Sox.

Formal spring training workouts will begin when pitchers and catchers report Feb. 12. Position players are due in camp Feb. 17.

