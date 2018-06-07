Royals’ 2018 draft haul totals 43 players and is heavy on pitchers
The Kansas City Royals wrapped up their 2018 draft Wednesday, finishing with 43 new players.
The Royals selected 34 college players (29 from four-year schools, five from junior colleges) and nine high school players. The draft class includes 26 pitchers (14 right-handers, 12 left-handers), four catchers, six infielders and seven outfielders.
The players selected:
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|1
|18
|Brady Singer
|RHP
|University of Florida
|1C
|33
|Jackson Kowar
|RHP
|University of Florida
|1C
|34
|Daniel Lynch
|LHP
|University of Virginia
|CBA
|40
|Kris Bubic
|LHP
|Stanford University
|2
|58
|Jonathan Bowlan
|RHP
|University of Memphis
|3
|94
|Kyle Isbel
|OF
|UNLV
|4
|122
|Eric Cole
|OF
|University of Arkansas
|5
|152
|Austin Cox
|LHP
|Mercer University
|6
|182
|Zach Haake
|RHP
|University of Kentucky
|7
|212
|Tyler Gray
|RHP
|University of Central Arkansas
|8
|242
|Jackson Lueck
|OF
|Florida State University
|9
|272
|Kevon Jackson
|OF
|Queen Creek HS (Arizona)
|10
|302
|Austin Lambright
|LHP
|University of Central Oklahoma
|11
|332
|Michael Emodi
|C
|Creighton University
|12
|362
|Rylan Kaufman
|LHP
|San Jacinto College North
|13
|392
|Jon Heasley
|RHP
|Oklahoma State University
|14
|422
|Christian Cosby
|RHP
|Chapman University
|15
|452
|Milan Walla
|OF
|Tivy HS (Texas)
|16
|482
|Kyle Hinton
|RHP
|University of Delaware
|17
|512
|Noah Bryant
|RHP
|Georgia Highlands College
|18
|542
|R.J. Dabovich
|RHP
|Central Arizona College
|19
|572
|Hunter Wolfe
|SS
|Walters State CC (Tenn.)
|20
|602
|Josh Hendrickson
|LHP
|Barton County CC
|21
|632
|Nathan Eaton
|C
|Virginia Military Institute
|22
|662
|Bryce Hensley
|LHP
|UNC Greensboro
|23
|692
|Josh Dye
|LHP
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|24
|722
|Gage Hughes
|SS
|Greenup County HS (Kentucky)
|25
|752
|Hunter Strong
|OF
|University of Central Arkansas
|26
|782
|James Daniel
|RHP
|University of Texas-Arlington
|27
|812
|Derrick Adams
|LHP
|Jacksonville State
|28
|842
|Rhett Aplin
|1B
|Florida State University
|29
|872
|Andres Nunez
|RHP
|Florida International University
|30
|902
|Kyle Kasser
|SS
|University of Oregon
|31
|932
|William Hancock
|C
|University of Central Arkansas
|32
|962
|Brhet Bewley
|3B
|University of San Diego
|33
|992
|Teddy Cillis
|LHP
|Hofstra University
|34
|1022
|Ty Madden
|RHP
|Cypress Ranch HS (Texas)
|35
|1052
|Kody Hoese
|3B
|Tulane University
|36
|1082
|Elijah Pleasants
|RHP
|Rossview HS (Tennessee)
|37
|1112
|David Hollie
|OF
|Cross Creek HS (Georgia)
|38
|1142
|Trae Robertson
|LHP
|Hickman HS (Missouri)
|39
|1172
|Adam Hackenberg
|C
|Miller School of Albemarle (Virginia)
|40
|1202
|Ky Bush
|LHP
|Fremont HS (Utah)