Royals’ 2018 draft haul totals 43 players and is heavy on pitchers

The Royals selected Florida pitcher Jackson Kowar with their second pick of the draft.
AP/Associated Press

The Kansas City Royals wrapped up their 2018 draft Wednesday, finishing with 43 new players.

The Royals selected 34 college players (29 from four-year schools, five from junior colleges) and nine high school players. The draft class includes 26 pitchers (14 right-handers, 12 left-handers), four catchers, six infielders and seven outfielders.

The players selected:

Round Overall Player Pos. School
1 18 Brady Singer RHP University of Florida
1C 33 Jackson Kowar RHP University of Florida
1C 34 Daniel Lynch LHP University of Virginia
CBA 40 Kris Bubic LHP Stanford University
2 58 Jonathan Bowlan RHP University of Memphis
3 94 Kyle Isbel OF UNLV
4 122 Eric Cole OF University of Arkansas
5 152 Austin Cox LHP Mercer University
6 182 Zach Haake RHP University of Kentucky
 7 212 Tyler Gray RHP University of Central Arkansas
 8 242 Jackson Lueck OF Florida State University
 9 272 Kevon Jackson OF Queen Creek HS (Arizona)
 10 302 Austin Lambright LHP University of Central Oklahoma
11 332 Michael Emodi C Creighton University
12 362 Rylan Kaufman LHP San Jacinto College North
13 392 Jon Heasley RHP Oklahoma State University
14 422 Christian Cosby RHP Chapman University
15 452 Milan Walla OF Tivy HS (Texas)
16 482 Kyle Hinton RHP University of Delaware
17 512 Noah Bryant RHP Georgia Highlands College
 18 542 R.J. Dabovich RHP Central Arizona College
 19 572 Hunter Wolfe SS Walters State CC (Tenn.)
 20 602 Josh Hendrickson LHP Barton County CC
 21 632 Nathan Eaton C Virginia Military Institute
 22 662 Bryce Hensley LHP UNC Greensboro
23 692 Josh Dye LHP Florida Gulf Coast University
24 722 Gage Hughes SS Greenup County HS (Kentucky)
25 752 Hunter Strong OF University of Central Arkansas
26 782 James Daniel RHP University of Texas-Arlington
27 812 Derrick Adams LHP Jacksonville State
 28 842 Rhett Aplin 1B Florida State University
29 872 Andres Nunez RHP Florida International University
30 902 Kyle Kasser SS University of Oregon
 31 932 William Hancock C University of Central Arkansas
32 962 Brhet Bewley 3B University of San Diego
33 992 Teddy Cillis LHP Hofstra University
34 1022 Ty Madden RHP Cypress Ranch HS (Texas)
 35 1052 Kody Hoese 3B Tulane University
36 1082 Elijah Pleasants RHP Rossview HS (Tennessee)
37 1112 David Hollie OF Cross Creek HS (Georgia)
38 1142 Trae Robertson LHP Hickman HS (Missouri)
39 1172 Adam Hackenberg C Miller School of Albemarle (Virginia)
40 1202 Ky Bush LHP Fremont HS (Utah)

 