Royals, 14 players agree to terms on 2020 big-league contracts
FOX Sports Kansas City
Fourteen players and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to terms on major league contracts for the 2020 season, the team announced Wednesday.
The players newly under contract: pitchers Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Richard Lovelady, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry, Gabe Speier and Stephen Woods Jr.; catchers Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; infielders Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom; and outfielder Nick Heath.
Seventeen Royals players remain unsigned for the upcoming season.