Royals, 14 players agree to terms on 2020 big-league contracts

Starting pitcher Brad Keller is among 14 players with new big-league contracts with the Royals.
Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

Fourteen players and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to terms on major league contracts for the 2020 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The players newly under contract: pitchers Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Richard Lovelady, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry, Gabe Speier and Stephen Woods Jr.; catchers Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; infielders Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom; and outfielder Nick Heath.

Seventeen Royals players remain unsigned for the upcoming season.