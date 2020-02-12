Royals, 14 players agree to terms on 2020 big-league contracts

Fourteen players and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to terms on major league contracts for the 2020 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The players newly under contract: pitchers Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Richard Lovelady, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry, Gabe Speier and Stephen Woods Jr.; catchers Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; infielders Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom; and outfielder Nick Heath.

Seventeen Royals players remain unsigned for the upcoming season.