Hill’s second bold celebration in two weeks costs him $10,000

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauls in a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fined $10,026 by the NFL on Saturday for taunting after he flashed a peace sign at the end of a touchdown catch.

Hill was running into the end zone during a 73-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Monday night when he turned back at a pursuing defender and raised two fingers at him — a gesture he has done previously without being fined. He was assessed a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

Hill was penalized but not fined last week when he jumped into the stands after a touchdown and started operating a television camera.

Chiefs safety Eric Murray was docked $26,739 for unnecessary roughness during the opening drive of the game.