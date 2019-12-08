Chiefs head into New England with a short-handed rushing attack

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two of their leading rushers when they face the New England Patriots in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Damien Williams is inactive with a rib injury and Darrel Williams was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a hamstring injury.

That leaves rushing duties to LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson or Spencer Ware, who signed earlier in the week.

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West title with a win and Oakland loss to Tennessee.

The Patriots, who can extend their NFL record to 11 consecutive playoff berths with a win, will also be missing a key offensive cog. Center Ted Karras is out with a knee injury. James Ferentz is expected to start in his place.