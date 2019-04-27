Chiefs trade up to select Georgia WR Hardman in second round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded up five spots in the second round to select wide receiver Mecole Hardman with the 56th overall pick Friday night, giving the team some insurance given the uncertainty surrounding suspended star Tyreek Hill.

Hardman, who starred at Georgia, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, making the comparisons to the speedy Hill obvious. Hardman not only has the ability to beat defenses deep, he averaged 20.1 yards on punt returns, giving him value in another phase of the game.

Hill has been suspended from all team activities as the Chiefs and local prosecutors investigate his role in an alleged child abuse case inside his home. Audio surfaced his week in which Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discuss an injury to their three-year-old son.

The Chiefs traded their fifth-round pick to the Rams to move up in the second round.