Nearly half a century after retirement, Chiefs legend Johnny Robinson finally enters Hall of Fame

Safety Johnny Robinson’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame makes for a half-dozen members of the great Kansas City Chiefs defense of the 1960s who have been enshrined.

It took him longer than any of them.

Robinson joins Willie Lanier, Bobby Bell, Buck Buchanan, Emmitt Thomas and Curley Culp. They formed the nucleus of an AFL powerhouse that made the first Super Bowl. Robinson was passed over six times during the 1980s, but got in as a seniors committee nominee.

One of 20 players to play all 10 seasons of the AFL, he made 57 interceptions, went to seven Pro Bowls, received all-league recognition five times and was chosen to the AFL’s all-time team.

Robinson was drafted in 1960, by the Detroit Lions in the NFL and the Dallas Texans in the AFL. He wound up in Dallas, helped the team beat the two-time defending champion Houston Oilers to win the AFL title in 1962, then followed the rechristened organization to Kansas City in 1963.

He was presented by Bob Thompson, his stepson.