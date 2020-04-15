Chiefs figure to focus on defense with five picks in NFL draft

A quick glance at the Kansas City Chiefs, who will draft 32nd overall after winning the Super Bowl last season.

LAST SEASON: Super Bowl champions overcame early injuries to rattle off nine straight wins to finish regular season, then overcame double-digit deficits in each playoff game to end 50-year title drought.

FREE AGENCY: Lost CBs Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne, SS Jordan Lucas, TE Blake Bell, OL Cameron Erving and Stefan Wisniewski, DL Xavier Williams and Terrell Suggs, RBs LeSean McCoy and Spencer Ware. Re-signed CB Bashaud Breeland, WR Demarcus Robinson, QB Chad Henne, FB Anthony Sherman and DT Mike Pennel. Added RB DeAndre Washington, TE Ricky Jones-Seals, CB Antonio Hamilton, QB Jordan Ta’amu and OL Mike Remmers.

THEY NEED: CB, OL, RB, TE, LB.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR, S, FB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Georgia RB D’Andre Swift, Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene, TCU CB Jeff Gladney.

OUTLOOK: Chiefs will gladly pick last in first round, but it puts them in a predicament. Swift is arguably top running back in draft and could slide to them, filling relatively minor need. But more pressing concern is cornerback, and that could mean selecting fifth or sixth or seventh overall CB. Chiefs also could use help on interior of offensive line and in linebacker corps, which struggled most of their Super Bowl campaign.