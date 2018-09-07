Chiefs’ Berry expected to miss regular-season opener with heel injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs safety Eric Berry is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles after missing most of training camp and all four preseason games with a heel injury.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and coach Andy Reid said this week that Berry was “literally day-to-day,” but he did not take part in any practices. That makes it unlikely that Berry, who missed most of last season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, will play in the Chiefs’ regular-season opener.

His absence is a big one for Kansas City, which also is missing safety Daniel Sorensen due to a broken bone in his leg. Ron Parker is expected to start at one safety spot a week after re-signing with the team, and Eric Murray and rookie Armani Watts will handle the other position.

Berry was the only player to show up on the Chiefs’ injury report.