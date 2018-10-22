Chiefs’ blowout of Bengals features a variety of celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s hard to tell these days what’s more entertaining to watch: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ high-flying offense or their crazy, creative touchdown celebrations.

Opposing teams are getting a heavy dose of both.

The latest victim was the Cincinnati Bengals, who watched Mahomes torch their banged-up defense for 358 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-10 Chiefs victory Sunday night. Kareem Hunt added three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill and Demetrius Harris also scored and Kansas City rolled up 551 yards total offense in the rout.

“We have an amazing time. It’s always fun when you’re winning,” Harris said with a smile. “It’s a lot of fun with the group of guys we’ve got, and we’re just taking advantage of it.”

That goes for those touchdown celebrations.

After catching his TD pass, Harris sprinted about 30 yards to what he thought was a camera well and jumped in as if it was a foxhole. It turned out to be a rough landing — it was actually some machinery — though he followed through with his routine by tossing the football as if it was a grenade.

“Bombs away and everyone get out of the way,” he said.

Later, Hill caught a TD pass in the corner of the end zone, sprinted to an official and fainted at his feet. Left tackle Eric Fisher ran over to provide CPR — as if the Kansas City offense needed resuscitation — and Hill popped to his feet. He did a backflip before racing back to the sideline.

Then there was the choreographed dance following another touchdown. Everyone knew the moves except Mahomes, who looked decidedly out of place as he danced along.

“It’s fun. We have a lot of young guys on the team that just have fun playing football,” he said. “But they didn’t tell me what they were doing, so I was just trying to go along.”

Yes, the Chiefs (6-1) were having all kinds of fun Sunday night.