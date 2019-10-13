Chiefs activate Hill for Texans game

The Kansas City Chiefs have wide receiver Tyreek Hill back and active for the first time since Week 1.

Hill is active Sunday against Houston for the first time since hurting his collarbone while getting tackled along the sideline in Jacksonville. He returned to practice last week but did not play in the Chiefs’ loss to the Colts.

That was the only good news for the Chiefs, who are missing starting offensive linemen Eric Fisher (groin) and Andrew Wylie (ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on offense, and starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) on defense.

The Texans are without cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who showed up on the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury. They are also without wide receiver Kenny Stills because of a hamstring injury.