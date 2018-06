The Royals will get some bullpen help back from the disabled list as reliever Justin Grimm was activated on Tuesday.

Grimm returns from an extended stay on the 10-day DL, sidelined since the end of April with back stiffness.

Grimm, 29, has struggled in the limited action he’s seen this year. The righty is 0-2 with a 21.86 ERA over seven innings.

Trevor Oaks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.