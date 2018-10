The Kansas City Royals declined a mutual option on pitcher Jason Hammel, making the veteran right-hander a free agent.

Hammel struggled mightily in 2018, going 4-14 with a 6.02 ERA. He lost his spot in the rotation and wound up pitching 21 of his 39 appearances out of the bullpen.

Hammel was only marginally better in 2017, when he spent the full season in the rotation but compiled an 8-13 record with a 5.29 ERA.