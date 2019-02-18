Junis, five other pitchers agree to terms with Royals

Six more pre-arbitration-eligible Royals pitchers, including starter Jakob Junis, are under contract after agreeing to terms with the Royals, the team announced Monday.

The pitchers are Junis, Heath Fillmyer, Tim Hill, Trevor Oaks, Glenn Sparkman and Josh Staumont.

Nine Royals remain unsigned for the 2019 season, including pitchers Conner Greene, Ben Lively and Jorge López, catcher Cam Gallagher, infielders Kelvin Gutierrez and Adalberto Mondesi and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Brian Goodwin and Brett Phillips.