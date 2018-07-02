How to watch Wednesday’s Sporting KC-Real Salt Lake match on TV and streaming

Sporting KC’s match at Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, July 4, will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus. It will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO (https://a.fsgo.com/9nKXFKl68N).

Sporting KC pregame starts at 8:30 p.m., with the match scheduled for 9 p.m.

The Sporting KC-Real Salt Lake match will also be joined in progress on FOX Sports Kansas City, time permitting, following Royals baseball and Royals Live postgame.

Click HERE for channel numbers and availability. Check local listings or FOXSportsKansasCity.com for additional channel numbers.