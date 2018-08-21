How to watch Sporting KC-Minnesota United match Saturday on TV and streaming

Sporting KC’s match vs. Minnesota United on Saturday, Aug. 25, will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus. It will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.

Sporting KC pregame starts at 7 p.m., with the match scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Click HERE for channel numbers and availability.