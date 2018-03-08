How to watch Saturday’s Sporting KC match on TV and streaming
Sporting Kansas City’s match at Chicago on Saturday, March 10, is scheduled to air on both FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Kansas City Plus.
It will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.
Sporting KC pregame starts at 4:30 p.m., with match coverage starting at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Royals spring training game also airs on FOX Sports Kansas City, starting at 2 p.m. If the Royals game ends after 5 p.m., the Sporting KC match will be joined in progress on FOX Sports Kansas City. The Sporting KC match will air in its entirety from pregame through postgame on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus.
In St. Louis, Mid-Missouri and Iowa, Sporting KC-Chicago will air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus.
Saturday, March 10 | Sporting KC at Chicago Fire
Sporting KC Pregame: 4:30 p.m. CT on FSKC Plus
Sporting KC at Chicago Fire: 5 p.m. on FSKC and FSKC Plus
Streaming on FOX Sports GO
Pregame: https://a.fsgo.com/WPgw2VAi6K
Game: https://a.fsgo.com/3x6b7px35K
For channel numbers on various TV providers, click HERE.
