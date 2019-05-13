How to stream Sporting Kansas City matches on FOX Sports GO

Sporting Kansas City fans: You can stream Sporting KC matches televised by FOX Sports Kansas City. Sporting KC matches are available for streaming on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com to customers of participating pay-TV providers who receive FOX Sports Kansas City/Midwest as part of their video subscription. For more information, read below or visit FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can also email questions to Midwest@foxsports.net, tweet @FSKansasCity or @FOXSportsGOHelp and visit foxsports.custhelp.com.

Can I stream Sporting KC matches?

Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports Kansas City/Midwest as part of your channel lineup and are within the Sporting KC TV footprint, you will be able to stream FOX Sports Kansas City’s Sporting KC telecasts on FOX Sports GO.

How will it work and how much will it cost?

If a Sporting KC match is being televised on FOX Sports Kansas City, it will also be available on FOX Sports GO. To stream matches, you will need to verify your credentials by signing in with your pay-TV provider User ID and Password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.

What content will be available in FOX Sports GO?

As of May 13, 2019, FOX Sports GO is the exclusive streaming home of FOX Sports regional sports content. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One.

How do I get FOX Sports GO?

Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Can I watch on my computer?

Yes, FOXSportsGO.com allows authenticated users to stream FOX Sports regional content via their laptop or desktop computers.

Why do I need to sign in?

FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch on the best available screen — at home or on the go. You will not have to re-enter your TV provider credentials every time you open FOX Sports GO, although occasionally you will be asked to sign in again to verify your pay-TV subscription.

Which pay-TV providers participate in FOX Sports GO?

Every major pay-TV provider participates in FOX Sports GO. Please visit FOXSportsGO.com for a full list of participating pay-TV providers.

What if I don’t have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them?

Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your User ID and Password.

I’m logged in and the video keeps freezing/skipping or there is a black screen.

Mobile Devices:

Close out memory intensive applications.

Move to a location with better network connectivity.

Close and reopen FOX Sports GO.

Log out / log back in to the FOX Sports GO app.

Connected Devices:

Ensure there is a strong network connection.

Log out / log back in to the FOX Sports GO app.

Desktop:

Refresh your browser or close it and reopen.

The FOX Sports GO app isn’t working. What can I do?

You can contact us on Twitter (@FOXSportsGOHelp or @FSKansasCity), email Midwest@foxsports.net or visit foxsports.custhelp.com.