FOX Sports Kansas City’s Royals coverage nominated for three Emmy Awards
FOX Sports Kansas City
FOX Sports Kansas City received three nominations for the 43rd Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards for its coverage of Kansas City Royals baseball. Winners will be announced Oct. 5 in Branson, Mo.
Two of FSKC’s nominations are for its 2018 telecast to troops, This One’s For You. Royals greats George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Reggie Sanders and Mike Sweeney, along with FSKC’s Joel Goldberg, visited American troops in the Middle East in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, USO and American Forces Network.
The nominees:
|Category
|Entry
|Nominees
|Sports – One Time Special
|This One’s For You – Royals Pregame
|Gavin Bodell, Steve Kurtenbach, Larry Mago, Casey Carter, David Pokorny
|Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited
|This One’s For You – Royals Baseball
|Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago, Kevin Cedergren, Steve Kurtenbach, David Pokorny
|Sports – Interview/Discussion
|Royals Rewind: Breakout Performances
|Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago