FOX Sports Kansas City’s Royals coverage nominated for three Emmy Awards

FOX Sports Kansas City earned two of its three Mid-America Emmy Award nominations for its coverage of This One's For You in 2018.

FOX Sports Kansas City received three nominations for the 43rd Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards for its coverage of Kansas City Royals baseball. Winners will be announced Oct. 5 in Branson, Mo.

Two of FSKC’s nominations are for its 2018 telecast to troops, This One’s For You. Royals greats George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Reggie Sanders and Mike Sweeney, along with FSKC’s Joel Goldberg, visited American troops in the Middle East in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, USO and American Forces Network.

The nominees:

Category Entry Nominees
Sports – One Time Special This One’s For You – Royals Pregame Gavin Bodell, Steve Kurtenbach, Larry Mago, Casey Carter, David Pokorny
Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited This One’s For You – Royals Baseball Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago, Kevin Cedergren, Steve Kurtenbach, David Pokorny
Sports – Interview/Discussion Royals Rewind: Breakout Performances Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago