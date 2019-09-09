FOX Sports Kansas City’s Royals coverage nominated for three Emmy Awards

FOX Sports Kansas City received three nominations for the 43rd Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards for its coverage of Kansas City Royals baseball. Winners will be announced Oct. 5 in Branson, Mo.

Two of FSKC’s nominations are for its 2018 telecast to troops, This One’s For You. Royals greats George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Reggie Sanders and Mike Sweeney, along with FSKC’s Joel Goldberg, visited American troops in the Middle East in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, USO and American Forces Network.

The nominees: