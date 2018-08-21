FOX Sports Kansas City’s Royals coverage nominated for four Emmy Awards

FOX Sports Kansas City received four nominations for the 42nd Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards for its coverage of Kansas City Royals baseball. Winners will be announced Sept. 22 in Kansas City.

Ryan Lefebvre is nominated in the Sports Announcer, Play-by-Play category. Lefebvre won the award in 2016. Nominees also include executive producer Larry Mago, coordinating producer Gavin Bodell, producer Kevin Cedergren, director Steve Kurtenbach, producer Colleen Lotz and editor Chris Felt.