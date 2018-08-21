FOX Sports Kansas City’s Royals coverage nominated for four Emmy Awards
FOX Sports Kansas City received four nominations for the 42nd Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards for its coverage of Kansas City Royals baseball. Winners will be announced Sept. 22 in Kansas City.
Ryan Lefebvre is nominated in the Sports Announcer, Play-by-Play category. Lefebvre won the award in 2016. Nominees also include executive producer Larry Mago, coordinating producer Gavin Bodell, producer Kevin Cedergren, director Steve Kurtenbach, producer Colleen Lotz and editor Chris Felt.
|Category
|Entry
|Nominees
|Sports – One Time Special
|Raised Royal
|Colleen Lotz, Chris Felt
|Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited
|Tigers at Royals May 30
|Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago, Kevin Cedergren
|Director – Live or Live to Tape
|Tigers at Royals May 30
|Steve Kurtenbach
|Sports Announcer Play-by-Play
|Rockies at Royals
|Ryan Lefebvre
For the complete list of nominees, click HERE.