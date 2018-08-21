FOX Sports Kansas City’s Royals coverage nominated for four Emmy Awards

Emmy-nominated play-by-play announcer Ryan Lefebvre (right) is part of a Royals on-air team that includes (from left) Steve Physioc, Rex Hudler, Jeff Montgomery and Joel Goldberg.
Vleisides Photo Studio/Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports,Vleisides Photo Studio

FOX Sports Kansas City received four nominations for the 42nd Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards for its coverage of Kansas City Royals baseball. Winners will be announced Sept. 22 in Kansas City.

Ryan Lefebvre is nominated in the Sports Announcer, Play-by-Play category. Lefebvre won the award in 2016. Nominees also include executive producer Larry Mago, coordinating producer Gavin Bodell, producer Kevin Cedergren, director Steve Kurtenbach, producer Colleen Lotz and editor Chris Felt.

Category Entry Nominees
Sports – One Time Special Raised Royal Colleen Lotz, Chris Felt
Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited Tigers at Royals May 30 Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago, Kevin Cedergren
Director – Live or Live to Tape Tigers at Royals May 30 Steve Kurtenbach
Sports Announcer Play-by-Play Rockies at Royals Ryan Lefebvre

For the complete list of nominees, click HERE.