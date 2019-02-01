FOX Sports Kansas City to televise 10 Royals spring training games

The Kansas City Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City announced Friday that 10 exhibition games will be televised this season on the club’s exclusive local television partner.

The Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City are entering the 12th season of an agreement in which FOX Sports Kansas City is the exclusive local television home of Royals baseball. This will be the fourth straight year in which FOX Sports Kansas City will broadcast 10 spring training games. Each of the 10 telecasts will also be streamed live on FOX Sports digital platforms.

Coverage of Royals baseball in 2019 kicks off with a telecast from Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday, March 9, when the Royals visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at 2:10 p.m. (CDT). Other road telecasts include Saturday, March 16, at San Diego (3:10 CT); Wednesday, March 20, at Colorado (8:40 p.m. CT); and Saturday, March 23, at Milwaukee (3:05 p.m. CT).

FOX Sports Kansas City will also broadcast six games from the Royals’ home complex in Surprise, Ariz.: Monday, March 11, at Texas (9:05 p.m. CT); Tuesday, March 12, vs. the Chicago White Sox (3:05 p.m. CT); Wednesday, March 13, vs. Cleveland (3:05 p.m. CT); Tuesday, March 19, vs. the Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m. CT); Friday, March 22, vs. San Francisco (8:05 p.m. CT); and Sunday, March 24, at Texas (2:05 p.m. CT).

“It’s important for us as an organization that our fans get the opportunity to watch the ball club prepare for the upcoming season and we are thrilled that our partners at FOX Sports Kansas City are once again televising 10 exhibition games,” said Mike Swanson, Royals vice president of communications and broadcasting. “After a cold winter, spring training baseball tends to rejuvenate everyone and it’s enjoyable to watch in a more intimate setting of the spring training parks.”

Click HERE to view the schedule of FSKC TV broadcasts. The FOX Sports Kansas City announcer team will continue to feature Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Physioc, Rex Hudler, Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery.

While seven of the telecasts will be exclusive FSKC productions, three others will be a shared feed with that day’s opponent. Those games include Monday, March 11, at Texas (FOX Sports Southwest); Saturday, March 16, at San Diego (FOX Sports San Diego); and Saturday, March 23, at Milwaukee (FOX Sports Wisconsin).

The 2019 regular-season schedule with FOX Sports Kansas City telecasts will be announced at a later date.