FOX Sports Kansas City to re-air memorable Royals, Sporting KC games from past year
FOX Sports Kansas City
It hasn’t even been a week yet and we miss sports as much as you do. So, we’re bringing some games back.
Until live sports return, we’ll replay Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City games on FOX Sports Kansas City, starting with great games from the past year. More games will be added in the coming weeks.
We hope these replays serve as a diversion, and remind us of the teams and moments that bring our community together.
Here’s the schedule so far:
|Day, Date
|Times (Central)
|Matchup
|Game Date
|Summary
|Thursday, March 19
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Royals at Astros
|May 7, 2019
|Royals hit two grand slams, beat eventual AL champs
|Saturday, March 21
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Sporting KC at Vancouver
|Feb. 29, 2020
|Pulido, Kinda score in MLS debuts as Sporting wins opener
|Sunday, March 22
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|White Sox at Royals
|July 16, 2019
|Sparkman throws first career complete-game shutout
|Tuesday, March 24
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Royals at Indians
|June 25, 2019
|Dozier hits grand slam in five-run, ninth-inning rally
|Thursday, March 26
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Tigers at Royals
|Sept. 3, 2019
|Soler sets Royals’ single-season home run record
