FOX Sports Kansas City to re-air memorable Royals, Sporting KC games from past year

Hunter Dozier's grand slam caps a five-run, ninth-inning rally that lifts the Royals over the Indians on June 25, 2019.
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn’t even been a week yet and we miss sports as much as you do. So, we’re bringing some games back.

Until live sports return, we’ll replay Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City games on FOX Sports Kansas City, starting with great games from the past year. More games will be added in the coming weeks.

We hope these replays serve as a diversion, and remind us of the teams and moments that bring our community together.

Here’s the schedule so far:

Day, Date Times (Central) Matchup Game Date Summary
Thursday, March 19 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Royals at Astros May 7, 2019 Royals hit two grand slams, beat eventual AL champs
Saturday, March 21 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Sporting KC at Vancouver Feb. 29, 2020 Pulido, Kinda score in MLS debuts as Sporting wins opener
Sunday, March 22 6 p.m., 8 p.m. White Sox at Royals July 16, 2019 Sparkman throws first career complete-game shutout
Tuesday, March 24 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Royals at Indians June 25, 2019 Dozier hits grand slam in five-run, ninth-inning rally
Thursday, March 26 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Tigers at Royals Sept. 3, 2019 Soler sets Royals’ single-season home run record