FOX Sports Kansas City launches two new Royals shows

FOX Sports Kansas City is producing two new Kansas City Royals shows, Royals Rewind and Royals Warmup, as part of an expanded lineup of offseason programming.

Royals Rewind debuts Tuesday, Nov. 14, on FOX Sports Kansas City, airing at 5 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. (immediately following UMKC-Kansas State). Royals Rewind is a look back at four of the most memorable games of 2017. Each episode focuses on a single game. FOX Sports Kansas City’s broadcasters set the scene and break down key moments. In the first episode, Ryan Lefebvre and Rex Hudler take fans through the Royals’ June 6 comeback win over the Houston Astros, which ended the eventual World Series champs’ 11-game winning streak and culminated with Mike Moustakas’ walk-off two-run home run.

Royals Warmup premieres Tuesday, Nov. 28. In the first of four episodes, Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery discuss the latest offseason news surrounding the Royals and look ahead to the 2018 season.

FOX Sports Kansas City will also air its annual Christmas Eve marathon of Royals programming and televise Cactus League games from spring training.