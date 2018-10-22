FOX Sports Kansas City, K-State announce men’s basketball TV schedule

FOX Sports Kansas City will televise seven Kansas State men’s basketball games during the 2018-19 season, including each of the first three games, the school and network announced Monday.

FOX Sports Kansas City will exclusively air the games to the entire state of Kansas as well as the Kansas City metro area, with streaming also available via the FOX Sports app in those markets.

The broadcast schedule begins with the lone exhibition with Pittsburg State at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, and continues through the first two regular-season games, including the opener against Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, and Denver at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12. Other games on the schedule include Lehigh at a time to be determined on Saturday, Nov. 24; Georgia State at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15; Southern Miss at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, and George Mason at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Ben Boyle (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) will continue to call men’s basketball games on the network.

FOX Sports Kansas City is the exclusive television home of the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City, as well as Big 12, Kansas State and Missouri Valley Conference sports and much more.