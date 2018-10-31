Former MLB pitcher, Royals adviser Bill Fischer dies at 88

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former big league pitcher Bill Fischer, who spent more than seven decades as a player and coach in professional baseball, died Tuesday. He was 88.

The Royals announced Fischer’s death in a statement Wednesday. No cause was given.

Fischer was 17 when he signed with the Chicago White Sox in 1948. He was fresh out of high school and played until 1951, when he was drafted by the Marines. He returned to the White Sox in 1954 and wound up playing for nine organizations and making 281 major league appearances.

He retired from playing in 1968 and moved into coaching with stops in Cincinnati, Boston, Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Kansas City, where he spent the past eight seasons as a senior adviser.

Fischer is survived by his wife, Val, and children Mike and Melissa.