Duffy starts Sunday, Mondesi returns in Royals’ flurry of call-ups

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Danny Duffy is set to take the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, while shortstop Adalberto Mondesi also returns to the lineup.

Duffy, Mondesi and catcher Cam Gallagher were activated from the 10-day injured list in a flurry of September call-ups for the Royals.

Duffy is 5-6 with a 4.93 ERA this season over 18 starts. Mondesi is hitting .266 with seven home runs and 52 RBI.

The Kansas City Royals have also recalled pitcher Heath Fillmyer from Omaha.