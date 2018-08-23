Duffy to start for Royals in finale vs. Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays and manager Kevin Cash hope giant right-hander Tyler Glasnow figured some things out amid a nightmarish first inning at Fenway Park last Saturday night.

The other members of the Tampa Bay staff certainly have.

The 6-foot-8 Glasnow, acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Chris Archer trade, gave up four runs in that fateful first inning against the Red Sox, but yielded just one run — on a J.D. Martinez home run — after that.

Since that night, the Rays haven’t lost, and Glasnow now tries to finish off a four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night at The Trop in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays have won four straight to move a season-high five games over .500 (66-61), partially thanks to going 6-0 against the Royals, who lost their 89th game of the season Wednesday night.

Left-hander Danny Duffy comes off the 10-day disabled list (shoulder impingement) to pitch for the Royals on Thursday.

Duffy (7-11, 4.90) struggled in the two starts before hitting the DL, yielding 12 earned runs on 16 hits in just 11 1/3 innings. He is 2-1 with a 2.77 ERA in four career starts against the Rays, all in Kansas City.

Jorge Bonifacio, who was scratched Tuesday with lower back stiffness, rested Wednesday but was on Kansas City’s bench and available.

The Royals have dropped 16 of their last 20 games and have lost six straight series.

Glasnow is 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA on the season and 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in four starts with the Rays. He is 3-12 with a 5.51 ERA in his young career.

The Tampa Bay pitching staff notched 27 straight scoreless innings, tying a club record, before yielding one run Tuesday after two straight shutouts and giving up three more runs Wednesday night.

Glasnow retired the last 12 batters he faced and 17 of the last 18 to end Saturday night on a positive note.

The Rays won another game with an “opener” starting pitcher Wednesday night. Ryne Stanek started and worked two hitless innings before Yonny Chirinos pitched five innings in relief. Sergio Romo pitched the ninth for his 18th save.