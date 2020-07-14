Duffy throws three scoreless innings in Royals’ Monday intrasquad game

Danny Duffy (pictured in an intrasquad game last week) threw three strong innings during Monday night's Royals intrasquad game.
After a light workout Sunday that was highlighted by live batting practice, the Kansas City Royals returned to intrasquad action under the lights at Kauffman Stadium on Monday night.

Monday’s lineups featured a roster primarily comprised of proven major leaguers going up against a team of prospects and players battling to make the Opening Day roster:

Monday’s intrasquad game presented the coaching staff and front office with another opportunity to evaluate players competing for Opening Day roster spots. But as is often the case with intrasquad games, there seemed to be a greater focus on it preparing players for specific in-game situations than the final score:

2014 first-rounder Foster Griffin had a strong start for the road squad, throwing two scoreless innings against a major league-caliber lineup. But the highlight of the night was the performance of veteran lefty Danny Duffy, who allowed three hits with no walks and two strikeouts over three scoreless innings:

The relievers to appear in the scrimmage included Scott Blewett, Stephen Woods Jr., Tim Hill, Jesse Hahn, Kevin McCarthy, Gabe Speier, Trevor Rosenthal, Ian Kennedy and Josh Staumont, with Hahn, McCarthy, Rosenthal and Kennedy enjoying the most success:

Whit Merrifield had a strong night at the plate, taking a walk and driving in two runs with this fourth-inning double off Hill:

2019 first-rounder and top Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. continued to impress, collecting two hits against Duffy:

Utility player Erick Mejia, who debuted in the big leagues last September but lost his 40-man roster spot last offseason, kept strengthening his bid to be placed back on the 40-man and make the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old had a double, a walk and a stolen base Monday night:

And the Royals brought in major league umpires for the occasion, including Garden City, Kansas native Todd Tichenor, who called balls and strikes behind home plate:

After the intrasquad game, Hill discussed the challenges of going through a summer camp where social distance is at a premium:

The Royals return to intrasquad action on Tuesday night at The K.