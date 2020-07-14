Duffy throws three scoreless innings in Royals’ Monday intrasquad game

After a light workout Sunday that was highlighted by live batting practice, the Kansas City Royals returned to intrasquad action under the lights at Kauffman Stadium on Monday night.

Monday’s lineups featured a roster primarily comprised of proven major leaguers going up against a team of prospects and players battling to make the Opening Day roster:

Monday’s intrasquad game presented the coaching staff and front office with another opportunity to evaluate players competing for Opening Day roster spots. But as is often the case with intrasquad games, there seemed to be a greater focus on it preparing players for specific in-game situations than the final score:

If you're watching this on Royals Twitter, you'll notice this is going to be a situational scrimmage. Duffy starts the second inheriting runners on first and second. Bubba Starling then lays down a sac bunt — little small ball practice. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 13, 2020

2014 first-rounder Foster Griffin had a strong start for the road squad, throwing two scoreless innings against a major league-caliber lineup. But the highlight of the night was the performance of veteran lefty Danny Duffy, who allowed three hits with no walks and two strikeouts over three scoreless innings:

Danny Duffy just finished his third scoreless inning. Gave up three hits; Erick Mejia doubled, Bobby Witt Jr. singled. He struck out two. No walks. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 13, 2020

The relievers to appear in the scrimmage included Scott Blewett, Stephen Woods Jr., Tim Hill, Jesse Hahn, Kevin McCarthy, Gabe Speier, Trevor Rosenthal, Ian Kennedy and Josh Staumont, with Hahn, McCarthy, Rosenthal and Kennedy enjoying the most success:

Whit Merrifield had a strong night at the plate, taking a walk and driving in two runs with this fourth-inning double off Hill:

Remember that time @WhitMerrifield led all of baseball in hits two years in a row? That was a cool thing for him to do.#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/FxJiUyqaEk — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 14, 2020

2019 first-rounder and top Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. continued to impress, collecting two hits against Duffy:

Bobby Witt Jr. rips another hit, this a single to right off Duffy. The kid is not intimidated in what basically is his first big-league camp. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 13, 2020

Utility player Erick Mejia, who debuted in the big leagues last September but lost his 40-man roster spot last offseason, kept strengthening his bid to be placed back on the 40-man and make the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old had a double, a walk and a stolen base Monday night:

Erick Mejia picks up right where he left off. Seeing it so well in this camp. Versatile in the field. Just ripped a double off Danny Duffy that hit the third base bag. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 13, 2020

And the Royals brought in major league umpires for the occasion, including Garden City, Kansas native Todd Tichenor, who called balls and strikes behind home plate:

Umpires tonight! Outstanding! We got ball! 🙌 Behind Home plate local favorite Todd Tichenor!! 👑⚾️ #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/3Et3aJZ3Ym — Rex Hudler (@RexHudler1) July 13, 2020

After the intrasquad game, Hill discussed the challenges of going through a summer camp where social distance is at a premium:

The downside to having socially-distant summer camp at The K: "A lot of times you go a while without seeing familiar faces," says Tim Hill.

The plus side: It's like a mini reunion every time he and his buddies are paired in a workout group together. #Royals pic.twitter.com/45rKNu8jsl — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 14, 2020

The Royals return to intrasquad action on Tuesday night at The K.