Classic MLB All-Star Games to air Sunday nights on FOX Sports Kansas City

FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest will air classic MLB All-Star Games on Sunday nights in June starting June 7 with the 1989 Mid-Summer Classic that starred the Royals’ Bo Jackson.

All-Star classics can be seen throughout the FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

MLB All-Star Classics on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central | Streaming on FOX Sports GO