Classic MLB All-Star Games to air Sunday nights on FOX Sports Kansas City
FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest will air classic MLB All-Star Games on Sunday nights in June starting June 7 with the 1989 Mid-Summer Classic that starred the Royals’ Bo Jackson.
All-Star classics can be seen throughout the FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.
MLB All-Star Classics on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest
Times Central | Streaming on FOX Sports GO
|Day, Date
|Time (Central)
|Game
|Of Local Interest
|Sunday, June 7
|6 p.m.
|1989 All-Star Game
|Bo Jackson wins MVP
|Sunday, June 7
|8:30 p.m.
|1965 All-Star Game
|Sunday, June 14
|5:30 p.m.
|1985 All-Star Game
|George Brett drives in the only AL run
|Sunday, June 14
|8 p.m.
|2016 All-Star Game
|Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez drive in all four AL runs; Hos wins MVP
|Sunday, June 21
|5:30 p.m.
|2015 All-Star Game
|Royals dominate AL roster with four starters (one out/injured) and three reserves; Lorenzo Cain goes 2 for 3 with RBI double
|Sunday, June 21
|8:30 p.m.
|1971 All-Star Game
|Sunday, June 28
|5 p.m.
|1988 All-Star Game
|Sunday, June 28
|8 p.m.
|1978 All-Star Game
|Brett goes 2 for 3 and Freddie Patek 1 for 3