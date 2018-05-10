Chiefs promote Mike Borgonzi to director of football operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have promoted Mike Borgonzi to director of football operations and Ryan Poles to assistant director of player personnel as part of a series of front-office moves made following the NFL draft.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach also announced Wednesday that Chris Shea has been promoted to football operations counsel and Ryne Nutt has taken over as the director of college scouting. Ryne Nutt, Trey Koziol and Jason Lamb have also been promoted from their scouting duties.

Veach kept things largely status quo in the front office after taking over for the fired John Dorsey last summer, but the promotions signal that he is pleased with the personnel that he inherited.

Veach also announced the hiring of Mike Bradway from the Philadelphia Eagles as assistant director of player personnel and Greg Castillo from the New Orleans Saints as a college scouting coordinator.