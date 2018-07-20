CARTER AUGUSTINE

SPORTING KANSAS CITY REPORTER

Carter Augustine joined the Sporting Kansas City television broadcast team in 2018 as in-game reporter during Sporting KC matches and pregame and postgame shows.

Augustine previously called Sporting KC matches on radio and has served as the Swope Park Rangers’ play-by-play announcer since 2016.

Augustine is a 2011 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

You can follow Carter on Twitter at @CarterAugust1ne.