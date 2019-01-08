Starling, Griffin among 19 non-roster invitees to Royals spring training

Two Kansas City Royals first-round draft picks are among 19 non-roster players invited to major league spring training, the team announced Tuesday.

Outfielder Bubba Starling, a first-round pick in 2011, and pitcher Foster Griffin, a 2014 first-rounder, will have a chance to impress when players gather in Surprise, Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise on Feb. 12, with workouts starting Feb. 13. Other players must report by Feb. 17. Full-squad workouts begin Feb. 18.

The 19 non-roster invitees comprise seven pitchers, four catchers, five infielders and three outfielders.

Pitchers

Jason Adam, RHP (fifth round, 2010)

Foster Griffin, LHP (first round, 2014)

Jake Kalish, LHP (32nd round, 2015)

Richard Lovelady, LHP (10th round, 2016)

Zach Lovvorn, RHP (sixth round, 2012)

Andres Machado, RHP (international free agent)

Michael Ynoa, RHP (minor league free agent)

Catchers

Nick Dini (14th round, 2015)

Xavier Fernandez (11th round, 2013)

MJ Melendez (second round, 2017)

Sebastian Rivero (international free agent)

Infielders

Humberto Arteaga (international free agent)

Samir Dueñez (international free agent)

Jecksson Flores (international free agent)

Nicky Lopez (fifth round, 2016)

Frank Schwindel (18th round, 2013)

Outfielders

Elier Hernandez (international free agent)

Erick Mejia (trade acquisition)

Bubba Starling (first round, 2011)