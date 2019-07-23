Falcons sign former Chiefs DE Allen Bailey

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey have agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract.

The 30-year-old Bailey had a career-high six sacks for the Chiefs in 2018.

The signing Tuesday comes one day after defensive tackle Michael Bennett broke his ankle on the Falcons’ opening practice of training camp. Bailey, from McIntosh County (Georgia) High School, was not with the team for Tuesday’s practice.

Bailey played college football at Miami and spent eight years with Kansas City. He has 19.5 career sacks.