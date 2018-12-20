Annual Royals Marathon airs Christmas Eve on FOX Sports Kansas City

FOX Sports Kansas City will replay five of the most memorable Royals games of 2018 in the annual Royals Christmas Eve Marathon on Monday, Dec. 24.

The Royals Christmas Eve Marathon can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest in the Royals TV footprint, including DirecTV channel 671 and Dish 418 or 412-08. It will also be streamed on the FOX Sports app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

The Royals Christmas Marathon is presented by Missouri Lottery.

This year’s games…

Royals Christmas Eve Marathon– Monday, Dec. 24, on FOX Sports Kansas City

Times Central | Programming available in the Royals television footprint

1 p.m. Sept. 1 vs. Baltimore Whit Merrifield hits his first walk-off homer. 3 p.m. Sept. 14 vs. Minnesota Salvador Perez’s walk-off grand slam caps five-run rally in the ninth. 5 p.m. May 1 at Boston Alex Gordon homers in the ninth to tie it and Jorge Soler wins it in the 13th. 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Minnesota Jorge López takes a perfect game into the ninth. 9 p.m. Aug. 24 vs. Cleveland Ryan O’Hearn and Hunter Dozier go deep back to back to win it in the ninth.

Note: Games are edited to two hours.