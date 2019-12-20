Annual Royals Marathon airs Christmas Eve on FOX Sports Kansas City

FOX Sports Kansas City will replay five of the most memorable Royals games of 2019 in the annual Royals Christmas Eve Marathon on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The Royals Christmas Eve Marathon can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest in the Royals TV footprint. It will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

This year’s games …

Royals Christmas Eve Marathon– Tuesday, Dec. 24, on FOX Sports Kansas City

Times Central | Programming available in the Royals television footprint

1 p.m. May 7 at Houston Astros: Royals hit two grand slams for the second time in club history in beating eventual AL champs.

3 p.m. July 16 vs. Chicago White Sox: Glenn Sparkman throws first career complete-game shutout.

5 p.m. June 25 at Cleveland Indians: Hunter Dozier hits grand slam in Royals’ five-run, ninth-inning rally.

7 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. Detroit Tigers: Jorge Soler sets Royals’ single-season home run record.

9 p.m. Sept. 29 vs. Minnesota Twins: Royals win in walk-off in Ned Yost’s final game as Royals manager.

Note: Games are edited to two hours.