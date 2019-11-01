Gordon becomes free agent after exercising option, Royals declining it

Alex Gordon exercised his mutual option for the 2020 season — as expected. The Kansas City Royals declined it — as expected. He becomes a free agent — as expected.

What happens next remains to be seen.

Declining Gordon’s $23 million option will cost the Royals $4 million to buy out his contract. He still could return to Kansas City next season, at a much lower salary, but Gordon has said he will spend the next few weeks deciding whether he wants to keep playing. He has indicated in the past that he is not particularly interested in playing for any other club.

Gordon, the second overall pick of the 2005 draft, has won two American League pennants, a World Series, a Platinum Glove and six Gold Gloves during his 13 years with the Royals. A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old is a career .258 hitter with 186 home runs, 738 RBIs and 98 outfield assists.

The left fielder hit .266 with 13 homers and 76 RBIs in 2019.