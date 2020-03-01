Pulido, Kinda score in MLS debuts as Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Gadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night in their MLS season open.

Kinda gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead with a long blast into the upper right corner.

Alan Pulido opened the scoring for Sporting in the 17 minute, and Jake Nerwinski tied it in the 28th.

Tim Melia after #SportingKC‘s season-opening victory over Vancouver: “You can see there’s a different level of fitness coming from our group and a different level of talent.” pic.twitter.com/SDFngHnkr4 — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) March 1, 2020

Erik Hurtado completed the scoring for Kansas City in second-half extra time.

Tim Melia made four saves for the victory.