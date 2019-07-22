A look at the Chiefs with training camp opening Saturday

2018 record: 13-5

OPEN CAMP: July 27, St. Joseph, Missouri

LAST YEAR: First-year starter Patrick Mahomes shattered nearly every franchise passing record while winning the league MVP award and leading the Chiefs to a third straight AFC West title. Kansas City reached the AFC title game despite one of the NFL’s worst defenses, falling to New England in overtime. The offseason has been spent overhauling that side of the ball with a new coordinator and key players.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: FS Tyrann Mathieu, LBs Damien Wilson and Darron Lee, DEs Frank Clark, Alex Okafor and Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Bashaud Breeland, TE Blake Bell, RBs Carlos Hyde and Darwin Thompson, WR Mecole Hardman, SS Juan Thornhill.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: OLBs Justin Houston and Dee Ford, CB Eric Murray, SS Eric Berry.

CAMP NEEDS: WR Tyreek Hill is expected to return to the team when training camp opens after being investigated in a domestic violence case, but building depth behind Sammy Watkins remains crucial. The Chiefs also must sort out depth at running back and identify tight ends to play behind Travis Kelce. The defense is adjusting to the new 4-3 scheme of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with plenty of new personnel, with Clark and Mathieu the top additions.

EXPECTATIONS: The Chiefs took a big step forward last year in reaching the AFC title game but still have not played for the championship since Super Bowl 4. The window is now with Mahomes still on a rookie contract and pricey new additions on defense. If their young quarterback can come close to replicating his performance last season and a rebuilt defense can show improvement, the Chiefs again should be the class of the West.