2018 pitcher draftees highlight group of non-roster invitees to Royals camp

Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic — the four pitchers taken by the Royals in the first round of the 2018 draft — are among 26 non-roster players who will get a look-see from the club in 2020 major league spring training, the team announced Monday.

Invitations to the big-league camp in Surprise, Arizona, were extended to 14 pitchers, four catchers, five infielders and three outfielders.

Spring camp opens Feb. 12 for pitchers and catchers and Feb. 17 for the full squad.

The invitees:

PITCHERS

Drafted by the Royals: Kris Bubic (first round, 2018), Jake Kalish (32nd round, 2015), Jackson Kowar (first round, 2018), Daniel Lynch (first round, 2018), Brady Singer (first round, 2018), Daniel Tillo (third round, 2017), Tyler Zuber (sixth round, 2017)

International free agent signees: Ofreidy Gomez (2012), Arnaldo Hernandez (2012), Andres Machado (2010), Yunior Marte (2012)

In the organization last season, but not originally drafted or signed by the Royals: Conner Greene

New to the organization in 2020: Trevor Rosenthal, Braden Shipley

CATCHERS

Drafted by the Royals: Nick Dini (14th round, 2015), MJ Melendez (second round, 2017)

International free agent signees: Freddy Fermin (2015), Sebastian Rivero (2015)

INFIELDERS

Drafted by the Royals: Gabriel Cancel (seventh round, 2015), Emmanuel Rivera (19th round, 2015)

International free agent signees: Humberto Arteaga (2010)

In the organization last season, but not originally drafted or signed by the Royals: Kevin Merrell

New to the organization in 2020: Matt Reynolds

OUTFIELDERS

Drafted by the Royals: Kyle Isbel (third round, 2018), Khalil Lee (third round, 2016)

In the organization last season, but not originally drafted or signed by the Royals: Erick Mejia